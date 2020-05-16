Blood and Plunder

I make my living off the evening news
Carry ‘round a camera, everything’s in view
I watch a lot of people lose,
Call it blood and thunder
I coulda been a drifter, but I learned to shoot
Got a lotta pockets, but I don't own a suit
Man I wish I made more loot
Selling blood and thunder
Website's up
Revenue down
Website's up
Revenue down
We got the toothpaste model
Who comes on at five
She can tell you 'bout the virus with a gleam in her eye
Still people will say she lied
They want blood and thunder
Can we stream the operation?
Is the GoPro set?
Yeah, the kids in digital got a running bet
Keep the drone from getting wet!
We need blood and thunder
Dirty little live shots
Every other crime
We’ll scratch your eyes out for a piece of the pie
Nobody gets out alive
Without blood and thunder
Riot in the streets,
outbreak on a cruise
no matter what we show
they'll say say it's fake news
It all gives me the Blues
Take your blood and thunder.
Website's up
Revenue down
Website's up
Revenue down
Website's up
Revenue down
Website's up
Revenue down
(With apologies to Don Henley.)
