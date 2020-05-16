Saturday, May 16, 2020

Blood and Plunder

I make my living off the evening news 
Carry ‘round a camera, everything’s in view 
I watch a lot of people lose, 
Call it blood and thunder

I coulda been a drifter, but I learned to shoot 
Got a lotta pockets, but I don't own a suit 
Man I wish I made more loot 
Selling blood and thunder

Website's up
 Revenue down 
Website's up 
Revenue down

We got the toothpaste model 
Who comes on at five 
She can tell you 'bout the virus with a gleam in her eye 
Still people will say she lied  
They want blood and thunder

Can we stream the operation? 
Is the GoPro set? 
Yeah, the kids in digital got a running bet 
Keep the drone from getting wet! 
We need blood and thunder

Dirty little live shots 
Every other crime 
We’ll scratch your eyes out for a piece of the pie 
Nobody gets out alive 
Without blood and thunder

Riot in the streets,
outbreak on a cruise
no matter what we show
they'll say say it's fake news
It all gives me the Blues
Take your blood and thunder.

Website's up 
Revenue down 
Website's up 
Revenue down
Website's up 
Revenue down 
Website's up 
Revenue down


(With apologies to Don Henley.)
